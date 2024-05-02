Mother's Day 2024: Hand-picked Gifts To Make Her Day Extra Special

Mother's Day 2024 will be celebrated on May 12. Ahead of the day make sure you buy her the best gifts without breaking the bank.

1/6: A book always makes an ideal gift. A perfect book is not just the right but also an affordable present. / Image: Book for 2024 I File

2/6: Scented candles are another hit among mothers. Affordable yet innovative, make sure you know your mother's favourite scent and gift her that to make the day special. / Image: Unsplash

3/6: Bluetooth speakers also make for an ideal gift on Mother's day. / Image: Freepik

4/6: A personalised photo frame also makes for the perfect gift. Frame a picture of a special moment shared with you and your mother and gift it to her on Mother's Day. / Image: Freepik

5/6: Plants are a definitive hit gift. Indoor plants not only make for affordable gifts but also make a perfect addition to your household and a gift that can be cherished for a long time. / Image: Unsplash

6/6: There is nothing more personal than customised jewellery. Make personalized jewellery that shows how much you value your mother and bring a smile on her face. / Image: Freepik