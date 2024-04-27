Must-Visit Lakes In Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s lakes reveal the state’s rich historical and cultural tapestry, offering tranquil retreats for spiritual seekers and romantic couples.

1/5: Fateh Sagar lake is a beloved spot in Udaipur. Boating here is particularly enchanting during the evening when the setting sun bathes the lake in golden hues./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: Created in the 14th century, Lake Pichola is encircled by grand palaces and temples, reflecting Rajasthan’s regal past./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Also known as Dhebar Lake, Jaisamand holds the title of one of Asia’s largest artificial lakes. / Image: Unsplash

4/5: Located in Rajasthan’s only hill station, Mount Abu, Nakki Lake holds a mythical charm, believed to have been sculpted by gods with their nails nakh./ Image: Pinterest

5/5: One of India’s most sacred and ancient lakes, Pushkar Lake is surrounded by 52 ghats where pilgrims converge./ Image: Unsplash