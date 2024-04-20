Have a look at the varying types of naturopathic remedies that help fight anemia, a condition causing hair loss, fatigue, and shortness of breath.

Natural Ways To Increase Iron And Haemoglobin In Your Body

1/5: Known for their rich content of iron, copper, phosphorus, magnesium, and vitamins B1, B2, B6, B12, and C, beetroots are essential for stimulating red blood cell production./ Image: Freepik

2/5: Spinach, a leafy green vegtable, is crucial for those suffering from anemia due to folic acid deficiency./ Image: Freepik

3/5: With a higher iron content than spinach, moringa leaves are an excellent source of iron, magnesium, and vitamins A and C. A serving of moringa leaves significantly boosts hemoglobin./ Image: Unsplash

4/5: Sesame seeds are not only rich in iron but also aid in its absorption. Soak them overnight in water and drink the infusion the next morning to enhance your body's iron and hemoglobin levels./ Image: Twitter

5/5: Legumes like beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas and soybeans are rich in iron and should be part of your daily diet./ Image: Pexels