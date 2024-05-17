1/7: Bhopal Lake, one of India's oldest man-made lakes, is believed to have cured a skin disease and offers stunning views during sunrise and sunset./ Image: mptourism

2/7: Kodaikanal's star-shaped artificial lake, popular for Bollywood movies, offers boating, rowing, pedaling, cycling, horse riding, and children's recreational sports, with parking and a Kodaikanal Boat / Image: tamilnadutourism

3/7: Ward's Lake, also known as Pollock's Lake, is a popular attraction in Shillong, surrounded by a lush garden. It's a popular spot for locals, family vacationers, and honeymooners. / Image: tourism-of-india

4/7: Bhimtal, a serene lake town near Nainital, offers serene holidays with beautiful monsoon views and picturesque houses. Winters are bird-watching paradise with migratory birds./ Image: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in

5/7: Chilika, a coastal Odisha lake, is a significant cultural site, with a poem by Purshottam Das describing Lord Krishna dancing with a milkmaid. It supports the largest migratory bird congregation. / Image: chilika.com

6/7: Chandra Taal, also known as the Lake of the Moon, is a protected lake in the Lahul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh, India, popular for tourists and high-altitude trekkers. / Image: Pinterest

7/7: Vembanad Lake, India's longest lake and Kerala's largest water basin, hosts thousands of locals for Chundan Vallams celebrations in its 96 km length and 14 km width./ Image: Pinterest