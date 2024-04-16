Going on a road trip is all fun and games until you face troubles due to lack of preeparation. Here are tips to plan a fun road trip.

Planning A Road Trip? Follow These Tips To Enjoy The Journey

1/6: Save the offline Google map of your route as the internet might be flimsy in some areas./ Image: Unsplash

2/6: Always get your car serviced before going for a long road trip./ Image: Unsplash

3/6: Carry a spare tire kit to deal with emergency situations and not be stranded in the middle of nowhere. / Image: Unsplash

4/6: Load non-essential items first and essentials within easy reach to get hold of them whenever you need it./ Image: Unsplash

5/6: Be smart with mileage and maintain moderate speed while driving. Avoid rough roads as much as you can./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: Stock enough water and snackable items for the group. They will come in handy at deserted places./ Image: Unsplash