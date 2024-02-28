Are you worried about your brittle nails breaking easily? Here are hacks that can strengthen your nails.

Prevent Your Nails From Breaking With These Easy Hacks

1/5: Keep nails shorter than usual and trim them when softer./ Image: Pixabay

2/5: Shield nails from frequent exposure to water and chemicals by wearing gloves./ Image: Pinterest

3/5: Minimise stress on nails by avoiding using them as tools for tasks like scraping./ Image: Pinterest

4/5: Hydrate hands and cuticles with vitamin E hand cream or organic nail oils./ Image: Pinterest

5/5: Give nails a break from polish and acrylics periodically to maintain their natural strength./ Image: Pinterest