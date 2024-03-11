Updated March 11th, 2024 at 22:17 IST
Pulkit-Kriti To Tie Knot In Delhi NCR: Have A Look Inside The Couple's Dreamy Wedding Venue
Actor-couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot in Delhi NCR's ITC Grand Bharat. Have a look inside their dreamy wedding venue.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Published March 11th, 2024 at 22:17 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
CAA Rules Notified, Security Beefed UpIndia News21 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.