From hair nourishment to face mask, aloe vera can be used for a variety of purposes. It helps in keeping your skin hydrated and vibrant in summers.

1/5: Hydration is crucial during the scorching summer months, and aloe vera gel is a powerhouse in this regard. / Image: Freepik

2/5: Known for its soothing and healing properties, applying chilled aloe vera gel can calm sunburnt skin. / Image: Freepik

3/5: Combine equal parts of fresh aloe vera gel and honey and add a few drops of lemon juice for its skin-brightening effects. / Image: Unsplash

4/5: Treat your locks with an aloe vera hair mask by blending equal parts aloe vera gel and coconut oil./ Image: Unsplash

5/5: Unlike regular, market-bought moisturizers, Aloe Vera gel when used as a moisturising gel doesn’t leave a greasy film on the face and the skin./ Image: Freepik