Rice water, a starchy liquid derived from soaking or boiling rice, has been a staple in skincare long before modern cosmetics took the stage.

Updated May 7th, 2024 at 00:00 IST

1/5: Ferulic acid within rice water offers added protection against UV rays and premature aging./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: As a natural humectant, rice water draws moisture into the skin, aiding in hydration and reducing the appearance of fine lines./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Packed with essential nutrients, rice water helps to rejuvenate tired skin, leaving it soft and luminous/ Image: Freepik

4/5: Its natural astringent qualities help tighten pores and refine skin texture, promoting a smoother, more even complexion./ Image: Freepik

5/5: Due to the rise of toxin-free beauty care products in recent times, people are now switching to using rice water for skin whitening. / Image: Unsplash