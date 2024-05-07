Updated May 7th, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Rice Water: Ancient Korean Secret For Radiant Summer Skin
Rice water, a starchy liquid derived from soaking or boiling rice, has been a staple in skincare long before modern cosmetics took the stage.
1/5: Ferulic acid within rice water offers added protection against UV rays and premature aging./ Image: Unsplash
2/5: As a natural humectant, rice water draws moisture into the skin, aiding in hydration and reducing the appearance of fine lines./ Image: Unsplash
3/5: Packed with essential nutrients, rice water helps to rejuvenate tired skin, leaving it soft and luminous/ Image: Freepik
4/5: Its natural astringent qualities help tighten pores and refine skin texture, promoting a smoother, more even complexion./ Image: Freepik
5/5: Due to the rise of toxin-free beauty care products in recent times, people are now switching to using rice water for skin whitening. / Image: Unsplash
