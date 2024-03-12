Updated March 12th, 2024 at 21:32 IST
Rose Quartz, Amethyst, Citrine: The Most Versatile Crystals For Your Healing Journey
From the multi-faceted and luminous rose quartz to the sublime amethyst, here's taking a look at the most versatile crystals to kick start your healing journey.
- Galleries
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Published March 12th, 2024 at 21:32 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Sports 7 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.