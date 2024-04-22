The summer months are very harsh on your pets. They suffer but are not able to call for help. Understand their cues and save them from heat burn with these tips

Save Your Pets From The Heatwave With These Tips And Tricks

1/6: Take you dogs for swimming. It is a great cardio exercise and helps keep your pets cool./ Image: Unsplash

2/6: Ensure that your pets have access to plenty of shade and fresh, clean water at all times, both indoors and outdoors./ Image: Unsplash

3/6: Build a bird bath for your feathered friends to help them beat the heat./ Image: Unsplash

4/6: During the hottest parts of the day, such as midday and early afternoon, minimise outdoor activities./ Image: Unsplash

5/6: Provide some frozen treats to your pets and let them feel cool from inside./ Image: Unsplash

6/6: Grooming your pets regularly during summer is important. Cut their nails and fur at regular intervals./ Image: Unsplash