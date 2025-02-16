Special Chocolate Drinks To Sip

1/11:

2 cups Milk

1/3 cup 70 % Dark chocolate chips By all means, add more if you want!

2 tbsp Cocoa powder

3 tsp Raw sugar

3/4 tsp Cinnamon powder

1.5 tsp Vanilla extract



2/11:

Indulge in a rich and creamy hot chocolate made with milk, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips, topped with marshmallows and a sprinkle of cinnamon and cocoa powder.

3/11:

6 oz frozen banana (1 – 1.5 bananas)

¾ cup milk of your choice (I usually use oat milk or almond milk)

½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

4/11:

Blend frozen banana, milk, and cocoa powder into a creamy, chocolatey smoothie, adjusting thickness with additional milk as needed.

Recipe credits: The Bakers Almanac

5/11:

3 ounces espresso (2 shots), or ½ cup strong coffee

6 ounces whole milk, or milk of choice

2 Tablespoons chocolate syrup, or chopped unsweetened chocolate or mini chocolate chips

6/11:

Create a decadent chocolate latte by brewing espresso, heating milk with chocolate syrup, and frothing it with mini chocolate chips, then topping with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

7/11:

2 tablespoons cacao powder

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup milk (dairy or dairy-free)

¼ cup chia seeds



8/11:

Garnish

raspberries (or other fruit)

chocolate shavings

coconut whipped cream

nuts and seeds

9/11:

Make a rich and healthy chocolate chia seed pudding by mixing cacao powder, maple syrup, and chia seeds, then refrigerating overnight and topping with favorite fruits or garnishes.

10/11:

1 scoop chocolate protein powder , (30-35 grams) good quality*

1 Tablespoons dark unsweetened cocoa powder , or more, to taste

1 cup unsweetened almond milk



11/11:

Blend protein powder, cocoa powder, almond milk, banana, and ice, then stir in peanut butter powder and top with Rice Krispies cereal, cacao and nibs.

Recipe credits: Tastes Better From Scratch

