Chocolate chia pudding

Updated 23:45 IST, February 16th 2025

Special Chocolate Drinks To Sip

Celebrate Valentine's Week with passion-infused, handcrafted chocolate drinks from February 7th to 14th.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
2 cups Milk
1/3 cup 70 % Dark chocolate chips By all means, add more if you want!
2 tbsp Cocoa powder
3 tsp Raw sugar
3/4 tsp Cinnamon powder
1.5 tsp Vanilla extract
 

Indulge in a rich and creamy hot chocolate made with milk, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips, topped with marshmallows and a sprinkle of cinnamon and cocoa powder.

 

6 oz frozen banana (1 – 1.5 bananas)
¾ cup milk of your choice (I usually use oat milk or almond milk) 
½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

 

Blend frozen banana, milk, and cocoa powder into a creamy, chocolatey smoothie, adjusting thickness with additional milk as needed.

 

Recipe credits: The Bakers  Almanac

3 ounces espresso (2 shots), or ½ cup strong coffee
6 ounces whole milk, or milk of choice
2 Tablespoons chocolate syrup, or chopped unsweetened chocolate or mini chocolate chips

 

Create a decadent chocolate latte by brewing espresso, heating milk with chocolate syrup, and frothing it with mini chocolate chips, then topping with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

 

2 tablespoons cacao powder
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup milk (dairy or dairy-free)
¼ cup chia seeds
 

Garnish
raspberries (or other fruit)
chocolate shavings
coconut whipped cream
nuts and seeds

Make a rich and healthy chocolate chia seed pudding by mixing cacao powder, maple syrup, and chia seeds, then refrigerating overnight and topping with favorite fruits or garnishes.

 

1 scoop chocolate protein powder , (30-35 grams) good quality*
1 Tablespoons dark unsweetened cocoa powder , or more, to taste
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
 

Blend protein powder, cocoa powder, almond milk, banana, and ice, then stir in peanut butter powder and top with Rice Krispies cereal, cacao and nibs.

Recipe credits:  Tastes Better From Scratch

Published 23:45 IST, February 16th 2025