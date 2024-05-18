Updated May 18th, 2024 at 16:05 IST
Step-by-step Guide To Make Ice Cream At Home
Ice cream is the ultimate cooling summer dessert. Here is how you can make it at home.
1/6: In a large mixing bowl, whip heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form./ Image: Freepik
2/6: In a separate bowl, combine sweetened condensed milk and vanilla extract./ Image: X
3/6: Gently fold the whipped cream into the condensed milk mixture until well combined./ Image: Freepik
4/6: Pour the mixture into a loaf pan or freezer-safe container and smooth the top with a spatula./ Image: Unsplash
5/6: Cover the pan with plastic wrap and freeze for at least 6 hours or until firm./ Image: Unsplash
6/6: Serve with chocolate chips or fresh cut fruits and enjoy./ Image: Freepik
