Summers can be harsh on your skin. So, it is important to have a solid skincare routine to get healthy skin.

1/6: Begin your skincare by exfoliating, preferably thrice a week./ Image: Unsplash

2/6: Next, use a mild face wash to cleanse your face properly./ Image: Pexels

3/6: For toner, choose a natural option like rose water and spray it evenly on your face./ Image: Unsplash

4/6: A face serum would follow the toner. You can choose vitamin C, niacinamide or hyaluronic according to your skin requirement./ Image: Freepik

5/6: Use a light moisturiser after patting the serum. A gel or water-based moisturiser is better for summer./ Image: Freepik

6/6: The final and the most important step in your skincare routine is sun screen, with high SPF to protect your skin./ Image: Freepik