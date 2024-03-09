From February 18 to March 9, India will host Miss World 2024 in Delhi and Mumbai after 28 years. The last time it hosted was in 1996.

India To Host Miss World 2024: 7 Things You Need To Know

1/7: The Miss World Organisation has announced that the 71st Miss World Festival will be held between February 18 and March 9, 2024. / Image: @javeddar786/X

2/7: The 71st Miss World pageant will feature 120 contestants from 120 countries and territories, including India and will feature various competitions and charitable initiatives. / Image: @MissMexicoou/X

3/7: The 21-day Festival will feature a variety of events that will empower these young women as change agents and future leaders, all while adhering to its poignant theme of ‘Beauty with a Purpose. / Image: @MissNamibia2023/X

4/7: A stunning lineup of Miss Worlds, including the current Miss World Karolina Bielawska and previous Miss World winners Toni Ann Singh, Vanessa Ponce De Leon, Manushi Chillar will attend the event./ Image: @MissMexicoou/X

5/7: The big finale, which will take place on March 9 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, is set to be an incredible event that will be broadcast on television and streamed globally. / Image: Feedmile

6/7: The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will host ‘The Opening Ceremony’ and ‘India Welcomes the World Gala’ at the majestic Hotel The Ashok in New Delhi on February 20th. / Image: itdc.co.in

7/7: Each competitor will have a special media channel on the Miss World.com website where they may showcase their skills and compete for a spot among the top 20. / Image: missworld.com