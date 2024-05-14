There are several effective strategies to keep your kitchen cooler and make cooking more comfortable during the hot season.

Tips To Beat The Kitchen Heat During Summers

Updated May 13th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

1/5: Keep the temperature down by turning off lights that aren't needed./ Image: Pexels

2/5: Early mornings or late evenings are ideal as temperatures drop./ Image: Unsplash

3/5: Opt for kitchen gadgets that emit less heat. Appliances like rice cookers, air fryers, instant pots, slow cookers, and electric ovens./ Image: Freepik

4/5: Keep your refrigerator and freezer running efficiently by maintaining clean coils and avoiding overpacking./ Image: Unsplash

5/5: Simple yet effective, closing curtains or shades can block out solar heat, keeping your kitchen cooler./ Image: Pexels