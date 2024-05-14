Updated May 13th, 2024 at 23:46 IST
Tips To Beat The Kitchen Heat During Summers
There are several effective strategies to keep your kitchen cooler and make cooking more comfortable during the hot season.
1/5: Keep the temperature down by turning off lights that aren't needed./ Image: Pexels
2/5: Early mornings or late evenings are ideal as temperatures drop./ Image: Unsplash
3/5: Opt for kitchen gadgets that emit less heat. Appliances like rice cookers, air fryers, instant pots, slow cookers, and electric ovens./ Image: Freepik
4/5: Keep your refrigerator and freezer running efficiently by maintaining clean coils and avoiding overpacking./ Image: Unsplash
5/5: Simple yet effective, closing curtains or shades can block out solar heat, keeping your kitchen cooler./ Image: Pexels
