Traditional Chhath Puja Dishes That Are A Must Try

1/8 | |

Devotees on this day prepare traditional food such as thakua, kasar, and more.



Image: Pinterest

2/8 | |

Here are 5 traditional foods that you can make…



Image: Freepik

Advertisement

3/8 | |

Kaddhu Bhaat-This combo is made on the first day of the 4-day festival and is meant to purify the body.



Image: Facebook

4/8 | |

Rasiyao-Another kheer recipe, which is made with water, rice, jaggery, ginger and cardamom powder.



Image: Pinterest

Advertisement

5/8 | |

Thekua-Thekua is a deep-fried, crunchy disc made with wheat flour, ghee, sugar or jaggery, cardamom powder, grated coconut and nuts.



Image: Pinterst

6/8 | |

Kasar-It is a combination of powdered rice and jaggery, which keeps the body warm during the winter season.



Image: Pinterest

7/8 | |

Kasar-It is a combination of powdered rice and jaggery, which keeps the body warm during the winter season.



Image: Pinterest

8/8 | |

Green chana are soaked overnight, and then sauteed in ghee with cumin seeds, green chillies and served as prasad.



Image: Freepik