Updated 23 October 2025 at 18:33 IST

Traditional Chhath Puja Dishes That Are A Must Try

Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in India. This year, Chhath Puja will start from October 25 to October 28.

Nimakshi Chanotra
Devotees on this day prepare traditional food such as thakua, kasar, and more.
 

Here are 5 traditional foods that you can make…
 

Kaddhu Bhaat-This combo is made on the first day of the 4-day festival and is meant to purify the body.
 

Rasiyao-Another kheer recipe, which is made with water, rice, jaggery, ginger and cardamom powder.
 

Thekua-Thekua is a deep-fried, crunchy disc made with wheat flour, ghee, sugar or jaggery, cardamom powder, grated coconut and nuts.
 

Kasar-It is a combination of powdered rice and jaggery, which keeps the body warm during the winter season.
 

Green chana are soaked overnight, and then sauteed in ghee with cumin seeds, green chillies and served as prasad.
 

Published By : Nimakshi Chanotra

Published On: 23 October 2025 at 18:33 IST