Updated January 30th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Turn Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Look Book Into Your 2024 Fashion Guide

From Saree-suit to beachwear, Kriti Sanon's fashion game in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is worth taking inspiration from.