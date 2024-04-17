Updated April 16th, 2024 at 17:52 IST
Vegetarian Starters That Will Make Your Kids’ Party Happening
Delicious vegetarian starters can add a lot of flavours to your kid's birthday party. Here are veg snacks you can serve as appetisers.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/5: Fries are everyone's favourite - definitely one of the most popular appetisers./ Image: Unsplash
2/5: Potato wafers, served with juice or cold drink, is a hit at every kid's party./ Image: Potato Chips
3/5: Samosas are an indispensable part of Indian birthday parties./ Image: Unsplash
4/5: Momo, filled with veggies, cheese or corn, can be the perfect vegetarian appetiser./ Image: Unsplash
5/5: Pizza, topped with onions, capsicum, tomatoes and other veggies is wonderfully tasty and every kid loves this treat./ Image: Pexels
Published April 16th, 2024 at 15:57 IST