Traverse through the off-beat hill stations of Madhya Pradesh such as Pachmarhi, and Chanderi.

Visiting Madhya Pradesh? List Of Off Beat Hill Stations You Can't Miss

1/5: Known for its historical allure, Chanderi's hilly backdrop enhances its charm. Perched at 656 meters, this town offers a mix of historical grandeur and scenic beauty./ Image: Unsplash

2/5: Mandu, resting on the Vindhya Range, is a historical haven dotted with remnants from the 6th century. Visitors can explore the Mandu Fort and its stunning palaces, mosques, and tombs./ Image: Pixabay

3/5: Located in the Maikal Hills, Amarkantak is revered for its spiritual significance as the origin of sacred rivers. Its landscape is dotted with ancient temples and natural wonders like the Narmada Temp/ Image: Pixabay

4/5: Tamia, located at 1,100 meters, is an unexplored haven for nature lovers and adventurers. Its verdant landscapes and exhilarating trekking trails through the Satpura Range offer a perfect escape / Image: Pexels

5/5: Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh is a sanctified island covered with numerous Hindu temples. It is accompanied by the holy Narmada River and majestic mountains./ Image: Pixabay