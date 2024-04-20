Updated April 20th, 2024 at 15:44 IST
Water Sports That Every Adventure Junkie Will Enjoy
As the summer season has started, many adventure lovers will now want to enjoy water sports. Here are some you can try.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/5: Surfing is a fun experience that will make your summer interesting and adventurous./ Image: Unspash
2/5: Scuba-diving is an exhilarating underwater adventure. / Image: Unsplash
3/5: Rafting, especially in Rishikesh, is an truly unforgettable experience./ Image: Unsplash
4/5: Learning jet skiing can be your number one experience this summer./ Image: Unsplash
5/5: Kayaking away the day in a picturesque location is the summer water activity of dreams./ Image: Unsplash
Published April 20th, 2024 at 15:44 IST