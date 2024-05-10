Updated May 10th, 2024 at 15:22 IST
Watermelon, Orange, Pineapples: Seasonal Fruits For Instant Hydration In Summer
If you want to enjoy summer fully, all you need to do is stay cool and hydrated. By eating these fruits, that would not be a problem at all.
1/7: Watermelon is known to boost hydration naturally. It is more than 85% water./ Image: Freepik
2/7: Berry season is upon us and the best way to make use of it is add it to fruit salads, smoothies and eat as snacks./ Image: Unsplash
3/7: The sweet, enticing aroma of pineapples are just what you need to cool down in summer./ Image: Freepik
4/7: Oranges are a fruit that is high in vitamin C and that lowers cholesterol. Plus, it keeps you super cool./ Image: Orange
5/7: Enjoy a plate-full of papaya in summer to stay healthy and hydrated./ Image: Freepik
6/7: Peaches are sweet, juicy and perfect for summer snacking./ Image: Freepik
7/7: Litchi is one of the most loved summer fruits, and they are extremely refreshing./ Image: Unsplash
