If you want to enjoy summer fully, all you need to do is stay cool and hydrated. By eating these fruits, that would not be a problem at all.

1/7: Watermelon is known to boost hydration naturally. It is more than 85% water./ Image: Freepik

2/7: Berry season is upon us and the best way to make use of it is add it to fruit salads, smoothies and eat as snacks./ Image: Unsplash

3/7: The sweet, enticing aroma of pineapples are just what you need to cool down in summer./ Image: Freepik

4/7: Oranges are a fruit that is high in vitamin C and that lowers cholesterol. Plus, it keeps you super cool./ Image: Orange

5/7: Enjoy a plate-full of papaya in summer to stay healthy and hydrated./ Image: Freepik

6/7: Peaches are sweet, juicy and perfect for summer snacking./ Image: Freepik

7/7: Litchi is one of the most loved summer fruits, and they are extremely refreshing./ Image: Unsplash