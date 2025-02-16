Weight-Loss Friendly Spinach And Tikki Chickpea Recipe

1/7:

3 tsp oil

3 chilli

1 inch ginger paste

1 bunch palak / spinach, chopped

3 potato, boiled & mashed

½ cup paneer / cottage cheese, grated

2/7:

½ cup bread crumbs

1 tsp coriander powder

¼ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp aamchur / dry mango powder

2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped



3/7:

½ tsp salt

2 tbsp corn flour

1 tbsp maida

¼ tsp chilli flakes

¼ tsp salt

½ cup water

1 cup bread crumbs

4/7:

In a large kadai, heat oil and sauté chillies and ginger paste, then add a bunch of palak, cooking until it wilts and shrinks.



5/7:

Cool the palak mixture, blend into a smooth paste, then mix with mashed potatoes, paneer, and breadcrumbs in a large bowl.

6/7:

Combine the palak mixture with spices, herbs, and breadcrumbs to form a non-sticky dough, then prepare a smooth maida paste by mixing corn flour, maida, chilli flakes, and salt with water.

7/7:

Shape veg mixture into cylinders, coat with maida paste & breadcrumbs (double coat). Deep fry or bake at 180°C for 15 min. Serve crispy palak cutlet with tomato sauce.

