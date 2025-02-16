Updated 23:46 IST, February 16th 2025
Weight-Loss Friendly Spinach And Tikki Chickpea Recipe
A healthy and delicious recipe combining spinach and chickpea tikki, packed with nutrients and protein, perfect for weight loss and a guilt-free meal.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
3 tsp oil
3 chilli
1 inch ginger paste
1 bunch palak / spinach, chopped
3 potato, boiled & mashed
½ cup paneer / cottage cheese, grated
2/7:
½ cup bread crumbs
1 tsp coriander powder
¼ tsp cumin powder
½ tsp garam masala
½ tsp aamchur / dry mango powder
2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped
3/7:
½ tsp salt
2 tbsp corn flour
1 tbsp maida
¼ tsp chilli flakes
¼ tsp salt
½ cup water
1 cup bread crumbs
4/7:
In a large kadai, heat oil and sauté chillies and ginger paste, then add a bunch of palak, cooking until it wilts and shrinks.
5/7:
Cool the palak mixture, blend into a smooth paste, then mix with mashed potatoes, paneer, and breadcrumbs in a large bowl./ Image: Freepik
6/7:
Combine the palak mixture with spices, herbs, and breadcrumbs to form a non-sticky dough, then prepare a smooth maida paste by mixing corn flour, maida, chilli flakes, and salt with water./ Image: Freepik
7/7:
Shape veg mixture into cylinders, coat with maida paste & breadcrumbs (double coat). Deep fry or bake at 180°C for 15 min. Serve crispy palak cutlet with tomato sauce./ Image: Freepik
Published 23:46 IST, February 16th 2025