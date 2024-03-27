IPL 2024: A Cheetah like MS Dhoni was on display as the Chennai Super Kings clinch 2nd win of the season vs Gujarat Titans at Chepauk

1/9: Chepauk had a full house for CSK's clash against the Gujarat Titans in Chennai/ Image: BCCI/IPL

2/9: Gujarat Titans won the toss and captain Shubman Gill opted to bowl first/ Image: BCCI/IPL

3/9: The GT bowlers had a bit of a tough time when they bowled as they gave out runs and could not take scalps in time / Image: BCCI/IPL

4/9: Coming in to bat, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra established the batting line-up for Chennai as they put up 46 runs, respectively./ Image: BCCI/IPL

5/9: GT took 6 wickets in the first innings, but CSK secured 200+ runs as they secured 206 runs on the scoreboard./ Image: BCCI/IPL

6/9: For the Titans, Rashid Khan was the leading wicket taker as he took two key wickets of Rachin Ravindra (46) and Shivam Dube (51)/ Image: BCCI/IPL

7/9: While coming in to bat, GT had a mighty target to chase, but the batters could not produce big numbers on the scoreboard./ Image: BCCI/IPL

8/9: MS Dhoni's reflexes were on display as he too a leaping catch as he helped on dismissing Vijay Shankar (12)/ Image: BCCI/IPL

9/9: GT could not reach the target as they were able to score 143 runs and lost eight wickets as CSK won the match by 63 runs/ Image: BCCI/IPL