Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:42 IST

Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami in pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's squad destroys Lionel Messi and co. by 6-0

In a strong performance, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr FC defeated Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF 6-0 in the Riyadh Season Cup friendly yesterday.