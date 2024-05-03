The Premier League is approaching its conclusion with teams vying for the top spot and some eyeing a place in UEFA competitions. Let's take a look at the table.

Arsenal or Manchester City? Who is the current Premier League 2023/24 table topper

Updated May 3rd, 2024 at 13:12 IST

1/8: Chelsea rounds up the top eight with 51 points from 34 matches, securing 14 wins, 9 draws, and 11 losses in the ongoing Premier League season. / Image: AP

2/8: Newcastle occupies the seventh spot with 53 points in 34 matches, achieving 16 wins, 5 draws, and 13 losses. / Image: AP

3/8: Manchester United is in sixth place with 54 points from 34 matches, securing 16 wins, 6 draws, and 12 losses. / Image: AP

4/8: Tottenham sits in fifth place with 60 points from 34 matches, notching 18 wins, 6 draws, and 10 losses. / Image: AP

5/8: Aston Villa is in fourth place with 67 points from 35 matches, registering 20 wins, 7 draws, and 8 losses. / Image: AP

6/8: Liverpool holds the third spot with 75 points in 35 matches, securing 22 wins, 9 draws, and 4 losses. / Image: AP

7/8: Following closely behind, Manchester City occupies the second position with 79 points from 34 matches, achieving 24 wins, 7 draws, and 3 losses. / Image: AP

8/8: Arsenal currently leads the Premier League table for the 2023-24 season with 80 points after 35 matches played, recording 25 wins, 5 draws, and 5 losses. / Image: AP