In a thrilling AFC Champions League quarter-final , Al-Nassr and Al Ain clashed in a fierce battle that ended in a 4-4 aggregate draw, but penalties decided.

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to lead Al-Nassr to glory in the AFC Champions League despite full efforts

1/7: The match went to penalties, with Al Ain emerging triumphant with a 3-1 victory. / Image: AP

2/7: Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Khalid Eisa (own goal), Alex Telles, and Cristiano Ronaldo were on target for Al-Nassr, while Soufiane Rahimi (twice), Sultan Al-Shamsi, and Ayman Yahya found the net for Al Ain./ Image: X/@AlNassrFC

3/7: The game featured high intensity, with Al-Nassr dominating possession and shots, but Al Ain's resilience proved crucial in securing their spot in the semi-finals. / Image: AP

4/7: Despite a valiant effort, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr team tragically lost to Al-Ain in a nail-biting penalty shootout to conclude their Asian Champions League season in the quarterfinals. / Image: AlNassrFC_EN/X

5/7: This match saw Ronaldo scoring his 878th career goal, a testament to his enduring impact and skill in world football at the age of 39./ Image: AP

6/7: Ronaldo showcased his prowess by scoring a crucial goal for Al-Nassr in the intense quarter-final clash. / Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN

7/7: In the Asian Champions League, Ronaldo has featured in 8 games, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists, further solidifying his impact in the tournament. / Image: AP