The 2023/24 season showcased mesmerizing talent from football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in different competitions. Check it out:

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Who will settle the GOAT debate in 2023/24?

1/6: In the 2023/24 season, excluding country-specific matches, Lionel Messi scored 18 goals and provided 9 assists for Inter Miami in 22 appearances. / Image: AP

2/6: Messi averaged a goal every 94 minutes and a goal contribution every 63 minutes in all competitions. / Image: AP

3/6: Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, playing for Al Nassr, impressed with 42 goals and 12 assists in 43 appearances. / Image: AP

4/6: Ronaldo achieved a goal every 89 minutes and a goal contribution every 70 minutes across all competitions. / Image: AP

5/6: Messi managed 6 goals and 4 assists in 11 league appearances for Inter Miami. / Image: AP

6/6: Ronaldo excelled in the league with 29 goals, 10 assists, in 25 appearances at a rate of a goal every 74 minutes and a goal contribution every 55 minutes. / Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN