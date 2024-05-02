Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying his time with Al-Nassr as the 39-year-old nears the conclusion of his football career, his statistics tell a different story.

1/5: In the 2023/24 season, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a total of 39 appearances, showcasing his exceptional performance. / Image: AP

2/5: His goal-scoring prowess is evident with an impressive 38 goals and 12 assists across various competitions. / Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN

3/5: Within the Saudi Pro League, he has been particularly impactful, contributing to 26 appearances, 29 goals, and 10 assists. / Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN

4/5: Furthermore, he has demonstrated his influence in the AFC Champions League, King's Cup, AFC CL-Qualification, and the Saudi Super Cup with significant goal-scoring and playmaking abilities. / Image: AP

5/5: These remarkable statistics affirm his unmatched skill and influence on the field, solidifying his standout performance in the 2023/24 season. / Image: AP