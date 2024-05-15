Erling Haaland is back to his best after scoring two goals against Tottenham in Manchester City's 2-0 win. Let's take a look at his 2023/24 stats.

1/5: Erling Haaland's total appearances in the 2023/24 season stand at 43 across all competitions, with 38 appearances in detailed statistics. / Image: AP

2/5: In the Premier League, Haaland has made 30 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 5 assists in 2,468 minutes of play. / Image: AP

3/5: His participation in the UEFA Champions League includes 9 appearances, 6 goals, and 1 assist, accumulating 779 minutes on the field. / Image: AP

4/5: Within the FA Cup, Haaland appeared in 2 matches, with no goals or assists, and 164 minutes of cumulative play. Haaland featured in the UEFA Super Cup once, with no goals or assists. / Image: AP

5/5: He also took part in the Community Shield, making a single appearance with 64 minutes of play. / Image: AP