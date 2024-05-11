Updated May 11th, 2024 at 12:24 IST
Given Kylian Mbappe's amazing stats, can Real Madrid strike the greatest deal in football history?
Kylian Mbappe revealed on May 10, 2024 his departure from PSG at the season's end; now, let's delve into his remarkable statistics.
1/7: Kylian Mbappé joined Paris Saint-Germain on July 1, 2018. His contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2024. / Image: AP
2/7: He is expected to join Real Madrid after a long-awaited saga./ Image: AP
3/7: He has a total of 371 appearances, with 287 goals scored. / Image: AP
4/7: At Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé has made 306 appearances and scored 255 goals. / Image: AP
5/7: In the UEFA Champions League, Mbappé has made 64 appearances and scored 42 goals./ Image: AP
6/7: His stats in Ligue 1 include 204 appearances and 174 goals for Paris Saint-Germain. In the Coupe de France, Mbappé has made 26 appearances and scored 35 goals for Paris Saint-Germain. / Image: X/screengrab
7/7: Mbappé's current international stats include 77 caps and 46 goals. / Image: AP
