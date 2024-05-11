Kylian Mbappe revealed on May 10, 2024 his departure from PSG at the season's end; now, let's delve into his remarkable statistics.

Given Kylian Mbappe's amazing stats, can Real Madrid strike the greatest deal in football history?

Updated May 11th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

1/7: Kylian Mbappé joined Paris Saint-Germain on July 1, 2018. His contract with PSG expires on June 30, 2024. / Image: AP

2/7: He is expected to join Real Madrid after a long-awaited saga./ Image: AP

3/7: He has a total of 371 appearances, with 287 goals scored. / Image: AP

4/7: At Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé has made 306 appearances and scored 255 goals. / Image: AP

5/7: In the UEFA Champions League, Mbappé has made 64 appearances and scored 42 goals./ Image: AP

6/7: His stats in Ligue 1 include 204 appearances and 174 goals for Paris Saint-Germain. In the Coupe de France, Mbappé has made 26 appearances and scored 35 goals for Paris Saint-Germain. / Image: X/screengrab

7/7: Mbappé's current international stats include 77 caps and 46 goals. / Image: AP