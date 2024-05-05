In the EPL match on Saturday, Manchester City defeated Wolves 5-1. Erling Haaland scored 4 goals, Julián Álvarez scored 1, and Hwang Hee-chan scored for Wolves.

Has Erling Haaland clinched the Premier League golden boot with his 4-goal performance vs Wolves?

Updated May 5th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

1/5: Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth is in the fifth position with 18 goals./ Image: AP

2/5: Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa follows closely with 19 goals./ Image: AP

3/5: Alexander Isak from Newcastle is tied for the second position with 20 goals. / Image: AP

5/5: Erling Haaland of Manchester City leads the race for the Premier League golden boot with 25 goals. / Image: AP