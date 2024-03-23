The season opener for the IPL 2024 was a trailblazer with defending champs CSK defeating RCB by 6 wickets. Take a look at the action in Chepauk via images

IPL 2024: Gaikwad-led CSK ROAR at Chepauk, defeat RCB by 6 wickets in a high octane season opener

1/10: It was a full houst at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium as the IPL 2024 kickstarter with the clash between CSK and RCB/ Image: BCCI/IPL

2/10: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and skipper Faf du Plessis chose to bat first./ Image: BCCI/IPL

3/10: The IPL 2024 marks the end of an era after MS Dhoni handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad/ Image: BCCI/IPL

4/10: The Chennai Super Kings were dominant in the powerplay, with Deepak Chahar and Mustafizur Rahman taking major scalps to leave the RCB top-order in shambles/ Image: BCCI/IPL

5/10: Debutant Rachin Ravindra was also impressive on the pitch who put up a solid effort throughout the game at Chepauk./ Image: BCCI/IPL

6/10: But Dinesh Karthik (38) and Anuj Rawat (48) led the team to a score of 173/6 as they uplifted the RCB's hopes in the game / Image: BCCI/IPL

7/10: In the mid-innings break, Swedish DJJ Axwell lit up the stage with his electrifying tunes and put up a spectacular show / Image: BCCI/IPL

8/10: While coming to bat, Chennai had Ruturaj Gaikwad (15) and Rachin Ravindra (37) open who put up some good numbers, leading to Daryl Mitchell (22) and Ajinkya Rahane (27) also contributing with the bat/ Image: BCCI/IPL

9/10: For RCB, Cameron Green was key for them as he took 2 scalps in the game / Image: BCCI/IPL

10/10: In the end, it was Impact player Shivam Dube (34) and Ravindra Jadeja (25) who led the charge in batting as CSK secured the winning runs to secure the sweep in the season opener match/ Image: BCCI/IPL