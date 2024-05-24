Cristiano Ronaldo's potential move to Bayer Leverkusen raises questions: the latest updates on his interest in joining the club are revealed.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo interested in joining Bayern Leverkusen? Here's what we know

Updated May 24th, 2024 at 14:46 IST

1/5: Cristiano Ronaldo continues to excel at Al-Nassr, showcasing his remarkable goal-scoring abilities despite being 39 years old. / Image: AP

2/5: Speculation suggests a potential surprise transfer for Ronaldo to a Champions League team, hinting at a return to top-level European football. / Image: cristianoronaldo/X

3/5: Ronaldo's exceptional performance in Saudi Arabia, with 42 goals in 43 games, has drawn the interest of Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga champions. / Image: X/@AlNassrFC

4/5: Alhazza Mutab, a journalist, claims that Bayer Leverkusen is focused on Ronaldo due to his unwavering goal-scoring prowess. / Image: AP

5/5: Reports indicate that Xabi Alonso, the manager of Leverkusen and Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, has endorsed the potential transfer. / Image: AP