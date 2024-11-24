sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jharkhand Election Results | IPL Mega Auction 2025 | AR Rahman | Election Result 2024 | Maharashtra Election Result |
Cristiano Ronaldo

Published 15:06 IST, November 24th 2024

Is Cristiano Ronaldo Really Leaving Al-Nassr to Join Fenerbahçe?

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr ends in summer 2025, and as of now it has not been renewed yet. There are a lot of rumours regarding his next move.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/9:

A potential reunion between José Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo at Fenerbahçe is generating excitement on social media and in the sports news landscape.  
 

/ Image: X/@selecaoportugal

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/9:

Fenerbahçe aims to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, with club director Mário Blanco initiating discussions with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes.  

/ Image: AP

Advertisement
Expand image icon Description of the image

3/9:

Mourinho has personally reached out to Ronaldo, exploring his interest in leaving Al-Nassr to play under him once again.  

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/9:

Their former collaboration at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 is seen as a crucial factor in these negotiations.  

/ Image: AP

Advertisement
Expand image icon Description of the image

5/9:

One significant obstacle in this potential transfer is Ronaldo's substantial salary of approximately €222 million annually at Al-Nassr.  

/ Image: fatemehamami/Instagram

Expand image icon Description of the image

6/9:

 Fenerbahçe may need external sponsorships or a possible pay cut from Ronaldo to successfully finalize the deal.  
 

/ Image: AP

Advertisement
Expand image icon Description of the image

7/9:

Fans are rallying behind a social media campaign titled "Come to Fenerbahçe," emphasizing Ronaldo's status as a potential hero in Istanbul.  

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

8/9:

Mourinho’s esteemed career adds allure to the move, having previously achieved notable success alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid.  

/ Image: AP Photo

Advertisement
Expand image icon Description of the image

9/9:

A partnership with Ronaldo could elevate Fenerbahçe’s profile in global football and enhance Mourinho’s reputation as a top coach.  

/ Image: AlNassrFC_EN/X

15:06 IST, November 24th 2024