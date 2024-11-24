Is Cristiano Ronaldo Really Leaving Al-Nassr to Join Fenerbahçe?

1/9:

A potential reunion between José Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo at Fenerbahçe is generating excitement on social media and in the sports news landscape.



/ Image: X/@selecaoportugal

2/9:

Fenerbahçe aims to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, with club director Mário Blanco initiating discussions with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

/ Image: AP

3/9:

Mourinho has personally reached out to Ronaldo, exploring his interest in leaving Al-Nassr to play under him once again.

/ Image: AP

4/9:

Their former collaboration at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013 is seen as a crucial factor in these negotiations.

/ Image: AP

5/9:

One significant obstacle in this potential transfer is Ronaldo's substantial salary of approximately €222 million annually at Al-Nassr.

/ Image: fatemehamami/Instagram

6/9:

Fenerbahçe may need external sponsorships or a possible pay cut from Ronaldo to successfully finalize the deal.



/ Image: AP

7/9:

Fans are rallying behind a social media campaign titled "Come to Fenerbahçe," emphasizing Ronaldo's status as a potential hero in Istanbul.

/ Image: AP

8/9:

Mourinho’s esteemed career adds allure to the move, having previously achieved notable success alongside Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

/ Image: AP Photo

9/9:

A partnership with Ronaldo could elevate Fenerbahçe’s profile in global football and enhance Mourinho’s reputation as a top coach.

/ Image: AlNassrFC_EN/X