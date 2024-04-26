Vinicius Jr is arguably one of the best players at Real Madrid. However, is he less appreciated? Let's take a look at his 2023/24 season stats so far.

Is Vinicius Jr the most underrated player in Real Madrid's team? Stats reveal why.

1/6: In the 2023/24 season, Vinicius Jr participated in a total of 32 matches. He scored 19 goals across all competitions during this period. Additionally, he provided 11 assists to his teammates. / Image: AP

2/6: In LaLiga, he played 22 matches, scoring 13 goals and contributing 6 assists. In the UEFA Champions League, Vinicius Jr played 7 matches, scoring 3 goals, and providing 5 assists. / Image: AP

3/6: During the Supercopa, he appeared in 2 matches, scoring 3 goals. In the Copa del Rey, he played 1 match, scoring a goal. / Image: AP

4/6: The total minutes played by Vinicius Jr in the 2023/24 season amounted to 2,595'. / Image: AP

5/6: In LaLiga, he played a total of 1,656' minutes. In the UEFA Champions League, he played for 632' minutes. / Image: AP

6/6: During the Supercopa, he played for 187' minutes. In the Copa del Rey, he played for 120' minutes. / Image: AP