Is Vinicius Jr the most underrated player in Real Madrid's team? Stats reveal why.
Vinicius Jr is arguably one of the best players at Real Madrid. However, is he less appreciated? Let's take a look at his 2023/24 season stats so far.
1/6: In the 2023/24 season, Vinicius Jr participated in a total of 32 matches. He scored 19 goals across all competitions during this period. Additionally, he provided 11 assists to his teammates. / Image: AP
2/6: In LaLiga, he played 22 matches, scoring 13 goals and contributing 6 assists. In the UEFA Champions League, Vinicius Jr played 7 matches, scoring 3 goals, and providing 5 assists. / Image: AP
3/6: During the Supercopa, he appeared in 2 matches, scoring 3 goals. In the Copa del Rey, he played 1 match, scoring a goal. / Image: AP
4/6: The total minutes played by Vinicius Jr in the 2023/24 season amounted to 2,595'. / Image: AP
5/6: In LaLiga, he played a total of 1,656' minutes. In the UEFA Champions League, he played for 632' minutes. / Image: AP
6/6: During the Supercopa, he played for 187' minutes. In the Copa del Rey, he played for 120' minutes. / Image: AP
