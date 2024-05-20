Kylian Mbappe's dream move to Real Madrid has been inevitable transfer that feels like it is taking eternity to materialise. Let's take a look at the timeline.

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid: Timeline of the Inevitable Transfer Saga that never seems to end

1/8: The Dawn (2017) - Kylian Mbappe's spectacular performances for AS Monaco in UCL 2017 impressed Real Madrid and they wanted to snap the teen sensation in summer. But he went to PSG instead. / Image: AP

2/8: Esperando Kylian (2019) - Two years later, the rumours spread like wild fire when Zinedine Zidane publicly vouched for KM to join Los Blancos ahead of Real Madrid's UCL group stage clash vs PSG. / Image: AP

3/8: Real Madrid's Audacity (2021) - Blancos angered PSG president Nasser Al Khelafi as they tabled a 200M bid for Frenchmen. PSG rejected the bid and risked letting Mbappe walk on free in 2022. / Image: AP

4/8: The most hated man in Madrid (2022) - Kylian looked like he would join Real in Summer of 2022 on free but at the last moment he rejected Blancos to extend at PSG making him public enemy no.1 in Madrid/ Image: AP

5/8: Standoff with PSG (2023) - Kylian had signed an extension till 2024 with an option for one added year. When KM refused to extend, PSG tried to sell the superstar but the bid from Madrid didn't arrive./ Image: AP

6/8: I am not renewing (2024) - In February 2024, Kylian Mbappe confirmed to PSG that he will not renew and depart the club in the summer. / Image: AP

7/8: Kylian Mbappe announces departure (2024) - In May 2024, Kylian Mbappe officially announced his departure from the club. / Image: AP

8/8: The newest Galactico - Ever since, Mbappe announced his departure it is considered as a formality that he will sign for Real Madrid. The announcement is pending and is expected in 1st week of June. / Image: AP