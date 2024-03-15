Updated March 15th, 2024 at 12:20 IST
La Liga top scorers in the 2023/24 so far
Let's take a look at the players that have scored the most goals in La Liga in 2023/24 season so far (as of March).
Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
1/5: Álvaro Morata from Atlético Madrid joins the group with 14 goals in 25 matches. / Image: AP
2/5: Artem Dovbyk from Girona has scored 14 goals in 26 games. / Image: AP
3/5: Ante Budimir from Osasuna has scored 14 goals in 28 games. / Image: AP
4/5: Borja Mayoral from Getafe follows closely with 15 goals in 27 appearances. / Image: AP
5/5: Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid leads the La Liga top scorers with 16 goals. / Image: AP
