Lionel Messi dazzles in the MLS season, delivering exceptional performances for Inter Miami, capturing the attention of soccer fans worldwide.

Lionel Messi Electrifies the MLS Season with Spectacular Performances for Inter Miami

1/7: Lionel Messi made MLS history by achieving multiple goal contributions in five consecutive games. / Image: AP

2/7: He holds the record for the most goal contributions (16) by an MLS player in the first seven matches of a season. / Image: AP

3/7: Messi scored two goals and provided an assist in the 4-1 victory over New England Revolution. / Image: AP

4/7: Inter Miami's star forward reached 9 goals and 7 assists in just 585 minutes of play. / Image: AP

5/7: Messi has secured three braces this season, with standout performances against Orlando City SC and Nashville SC. / Image: AP

6/7: With their recent victory, Inter Miami leads the Eastern Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with 21 points. / Image: AP

7/7: Messi's recent stellar performances include a 2 goals and 1 assist game in the 4-1 win against New England Revolution on April 27, 2024. / Image: AP