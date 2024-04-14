A thrilling encounter unfolded as Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to a 3-2 victory against Sporting Kansas City with a stellar display of skill and precision.

1/5: Lionel Messi showcased brilliance with a goal and an assist in Inter Miami's thrilling 3-2 win against Sporting Kansas City. / Image: AP

2/5: During a crucial moment, Messi displayed exceptional playmaking skills by setting up Diego Gomez for the equalizing goal./ Image: AP

3/5: Messi's spectacular left-footed strike from outside the box notched a goal, highlighting his season as one of his best. / Image: AP

4/5: The Argentine maestro has significantly impacted the MLS, tallying five goals and two assists in just five games this season. / Image: AP

5/5: Messi's impressive tally of 18 goals for Inter Miami solidifies his prowess in the league, inching closer to Gonzalo Higuaín's club record. Who has scored 28 goals for the club. Leo is 11 goals away. / Image: AP