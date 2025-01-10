Published 14:36 IST, January 10th 2025
Messi, Ronaldo And More! The Top 7 Active Players With Most Assists In Football
Here are the top 7 active footballers with the most assists in football.
1. Lionel Messi tops the chart for most assists. He has a total of 379 assists./ Image: AP
2. Kevin De Bruyne comes in at number two on the list. The Man City man has provided 306 career assists so far./ Image: AP
3. Angel Di Maria comes in at number three on the list. He has provided a total of 273 assists./ Image: AP
4. Thomas Muller comes in at number four. He has a total of 276 assists to his name./ Image: AP
5. Luis Suarez, the former Barcelona and now Inter Miami striker has 260 assists to his name./ Image: AP
6. Cristiano Ronaldo comes in at number six. He has a total of 246 assists to his name as he continues to play for Al Nassr./ Image: AP
7. Neymar comes in at seventh. The Brazilian wonder has 220 assists so far in his career./ Image: AP
Updated 14:36 IST, January 10th 2025