In Test matches against England, the following Indian openers have achieved the most centuries:

Most Test hundreds by an Indian opener in Tests against England

1/5: Murali Vijay: Vijay shares the record with 3 centuries as an Indian opener in Test matches against England, displaying his proficiency in such challenging encounters. / Image: AP

2/5: KL Rahul: Rahul has also registered 3 centuries while opening the innings in Tests against England, demonstrating his ability to excel against tough opposition. / Image: X/@BCCI

3/5: Vijay Merchant: Merchant secured 3 centuries as an Indian opener in Test matches against England, solidifying his place among the top performers in these fixtures./ Image: Mumbai Cricket Association

4/5: Rohit Sharma: Sharma has also amassed 4 centuries while opening the innings in Tests against England, highlighting his consistency and prowess in these contests. / Image: BCCI

5/5: Sunil Gavaskar: Gavaskar has scored 4 centuries as an opener in Tests against England, showcasing his exceptional batting skills in these matches. / Image: PTI