Updated March 5th, 2024 at 14:36 IST
Muralitharan to Warne: Spin commands in list of bowlers who have the most wickets after 99 Tests
From Muttiah Muralitharan to Shane Warne: Take a look at the bowlers who have the commanding stance in list of bowlers who have the most wickets after 99 Tests
- Galleries
- 1 min read
Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Elon Musk criticises Google GeminiTech 13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.