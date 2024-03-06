From Muttiah Muralitharan to Shane Warne: Take a look at the bowlers who have the commanding stance in list of bowlers who have the most wickets after 99 Tests

1/5: An absolute legend of Cricket Australia, the late great Shane Warne has scalped 436 wickets and owns 20 five-wicket hauls to his name. He is arguably amongst the greatest bowlers ever to play the game/ Image: AP

2/5: Glenn McGrath, another Aussie legend, has 446 wickets with 24 five-wicket hauls to his name. For someone who made a name for himself in both Tests and ODIs, McGrath is a name to be feared./ Image: AP

3/5: An unorthodox spinner and one of the greatest Indians to ever do it, Anil Kumble has 478 wickets with 30 five-wicket hauls to his stellar career./ Image: BCCI

4/5: R Ashwin, a truly genius spin maestro, has already entered the 500-wicket club. The ace Indian spinner has 507 wickets with 35 five-wicket hauls./ Image: X/@BCCI

5/5: Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list with 584 wickets and 49 five-wicket hauls to his name./ Image: AP