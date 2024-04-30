Acquire the La Liga top goal scorer as the season is nearing its end and identify those competing for the golden boot.

Neither Bellingham nor Lewandowski? Who is currently topping the La Liga scoring charts in April?

1/5: Artem Dovbyk of Girona has scored 19 goals in La Liga so far, with a total of 5 assists. / Image: AP

2/5: Alexander Sørloth, playing for Villarreal, has netted 17 goals and provided 5 assists in the current La Liga season. / Image: AP

3/5: Jude Bellingham, representing Real Madrid, has also scored 17 goals and made 4 assists in La Liga. / Image: AP

4/5: Robert Lewandowski, a player for Barcelona, has scored 16 goals and contributed with 8 assists in the ongoing La Liga campaign. / Image: AP

5/5: Ante Budimir from Osasuna has achieved 16 goals and 2 assists in the current La Liga season. / Image: AP