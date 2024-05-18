As the La Liga 2023/24 season nears its conclusion, who currently tops the La Liga goalscoring charts? Take a look.

Neither Bellingham nor Lewandowski! Who is leading the La Liga top goal scoring charts?

1/5: Artem Dovbyk of Girona leads the La Liga top scorers with 20 goals and 7 assists in 34 matches, with a goals-per-90 rate of 0.74 and a goal conversion rate of 28%./ Image: AP

2/5: Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid shares the second position with 19 goals and 6 assists in 27 matches played, boasting a 40% goal conversion rate. / Image: AP

3/5: Alexander Sørloth/ Image: AP

4/5: Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona follows with 17 goals, 8 assists, 33 matches played, and a 25% goal conversion rate. / Image: AP

5/5: Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid rounds out the top five with 16 goals and 6 assists in 31 matches, with a goal accuracy of 62% and a 30% goal conversion rate. 10 / Image: AP