Top 5 Footballers Who Never Won The Ballon D'Or

Published 14:07 IST, February 12th 2025

Neymar, Suarez And More! The Top 5 Footballers To Never Win The Ballon D'Or

Here are the top 5 footballers who despite their glorious performances never won the Ballon D'Or.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Expand image icon Description of the image

1/5:

Neymar is considered as the third best player of the current generation. He never won the Ballon D'Or as he missed out to Ronaldo and Messi on multiple occasions. 

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

2/5:

Luis Suarez never won the Ballon D'Or despite being one of the best strikers ever. He too like Neymar missed out to Ronaldo and Messi. 

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

3/5:

Xavi is one of the best midfielders ever both for his country (Spain) and club (FC Barcelona), despite this the former Barcelona manager never won the Ballon D'Or. 

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

4/5:

Andres Iniesta has a similar case to that of Xavi. The World Cup and Champions League winner never got his hands on the Ballon D'Or despite being one of the best midfielders.

/ Image: AP

Expand image icon Description of the image

5/5:

French Thierry Henry is one of the most iconic strikers who played for clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal. He too never won the Ballon D'Or. 

/ Image: AP

