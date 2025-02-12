Published 14:07 IST, February 12th 2025
Neymar, Suarez And More! The Top 5 Footballers To Never Win The Ballon D'Or
Here are the top 5 footballers who despite their glorious performances never won the Ballon D'Or.
1/5:
Neymar is considered as the third best player of the current generation. He never won the Ballon D'Or as he missed out to Ronaldo and Messi on multiple occasions./ Image: AP
2/5:
Luis Suarez never won the Ballon D'Or despite being one of the best strikers ever. He too like Neymar missed out to Ronaldo and Messi./ Image: AP
3/5:
Xavi is one of the best midfielders ever both for his country (Spain) and club (FC Barcelona), despite this the former Barcelona manager never won the Ballon D'Or./ Image: AP
4/5:
Andres Iniesta has a similar case to that of Xavi. The World Cup and Champions League winner never got his hands on the Ballon D'Or despite being one of the best midfielders./ Image: AP
5/5:
French Thierry Henry is one of the most iconic strikers who played for clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal. He too never won the Ballon D'Or./ Image: AP
Updated 14:07 IST, February 12th 2025