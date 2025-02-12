Neymar, Suarez And More! The Top 5 Footballers To Never Win The Ballon D'Or

1/5:

Neymar is considered as the third best player of the current generation. He never won the Ballon D'Or as he missed out to Ronaldo and Messi on multiple occasions.

/ Image: AP

2/5:

Luis Suarez never won the Ballon D'Or despite being one of the best strikers ever. He too like Neymar missed out to Ronaldo and Messi.

/ Image: AP

3/5:

Xavi is one of the best midfielders ever both for his country (Spain) and club (FC Barcelona), despite this the former Barcelona manager never won the Ballon D'Or.

/ Image: AP

4/5:

Andres Iniesta has a similar case to that of Xavi. The World Cup and Champions League winner never got his hands on the Ballon D'Or despite being one of the best midfielders.

/ Image: AP

5/5:

French Thierry Henry is one of the most iconic strikers who played for clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal. He too never won the Ballon D'Or.

/ Image: AP