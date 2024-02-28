Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:38 IST
Players that have scored the most goals in Europe in 2024 so far
European football is at its peak and let's take a look at the players that have scored the most goals in 2024 so far in Europe's top 5 leagues.
Aryan Suraj Chadha
1/5: Juventus' star Dusan Vlahovic has played 8 games and netted 7 goals in 2024 so far. / Image: AP
2/5: Manchester United's star striker Rasmus Hojlund has played 7 games and scored 7 goals this year so far. / Image: AP
3/5: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has played 13 games with 9 goals./ Image: AP
4/5: Lille's Jonathan David has 8 games and has scored 9 goals. / Image: AP
5/5: Kylian Mbappé has played 9 games and scored 11 goals in all competitions in Europe's top five leagues in 2024 so far./ Image: AP