Erling Haaland

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Players that have scored the most goals in Europe in 2024 so far

European football is at its peak and let's take a look at the players that have scored the most goals in 2024 so far in Europe's top 5 leagues.

Aryan Suraj Chadha

1/5: Juventus' star Dusan Vlahovic has played 8 games and netted 7 goals in 2024 so far. / Image: AP

2/5: Manchester United's star striker Rasmus Hojlund has played 7 games and scored 7 goals this year so far. / Image: AP

3/5: Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has played 13 games with 9 goals./ Image: AP

4/5: Lille's Jonathan David has 8 games and has scored 9 goals. / Image: AP

5/5: Kylian Mbappé has played 9 games and scored 11 goals in all competitions in Europe's top five leagues in 2024 so far./ Image: AP