RAW After Mania in Pictures: A surprise-packed night had the fans OFF THE HOOK as HHH era begins

1/20: It was a packed show at the Wells Fargo Center for the RAW after WrestleMania in Philadelphia/ Image: WWE

2/20: The RAW after WrestleMania was opened by Triple H, and the fans gave him a warm reception./ Image: WWE

3/20: Triple H brought out Cody Rhodes and presented a surprise for him made by the brand's production team/ Image: WWE

4/20: Cody Rhodes also interacted with the crowd as he lived the moment as he came out as a champion for the first time./ Image: WWE

5/20: However, he was interrupted by The Rock, who came out to give Cody his flowers./ Image: WWE

6/20: An awkward moment also ensued when The Rock requested Rhodes if he could hold his title, to which both men swapped each other's titles for a brief moment of time/ Image: WWE

7/20: Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Ilja Dragunov wins by pinfall with Torpedo Moskau./ Image: WWE

8/20: The Judgemnent Day celebrated their wins from WrestleMania, and R-Truth also joined them after becoming the new Tag-team champion. It led to a 3 on 3 tag team match/ Image: WWE

9/20: Awesome Truth & “A Mystery Partener” vs. Judgment Day: Awesome Truth & The Mystery Partener win by pinfall./ Image: WWE

10/20: And who was the partner? It was John Cena! R-Truth totally lived his dream and was also able to finish his story, to say the least./ Image: WWE

11/20: Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez: Roxanne Perez wins by pinfall with Pop Rox./ Image: WWE

12/20: Same Zayn came out to address the crowd after becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. / Image: WWE

13/20: But IMPERIUM came out and talked trash about Zayn, leading to Chad Gable coming out for the save. A tag match between them was made official./ Image: WWE

14/20: Chad Gable & Sami Zayn vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser): Chad Gable & Sami Zayn win by pinfall with Chaos Theory from Gable on Giovanni Vinci./ Image: WWE

15/20: Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill: Jade Cargill wins by pinfall with Jaded./ Image: WWE

16/20: Ahead of the main-event match, an irate Drew McIntyre came out to address the fallout after his WrestleMania title match against Seth Rollins/ Image: WWE

17/20: But it was Jey Uso who interrupted him to come out for the main fatal-4-way match in the main event./ Image: WWE

18/20: Bronson Reed vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso vs. Ricochet (World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match): Jey Uso wins by pinfall to become #1 contender to the World Heavyweight Championship./ Image: WWE

19/20: CM Punk costed Drew McIntyre the match, and it is the second time that it is happening after WrestleMania Night two. / Image: WWE

20/20: The Punk vs Drew rivalry is far from over, and it could go on a different level./ Image: WWE