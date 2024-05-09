In a riveting UCL semifinal clash, Real Madrid emerged victorious with a dramatic 2-1 win over Bayern Munich, securing a compelling 4-3 aggregate victory.

Real Madrid executes epic show to secure 2-1 victory vs Bayern Munich, securing spot in UCL final

Updated May 9th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

1/5: Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich in a thrilling match, resulting in a 4-3 aggregate win, with Joselu scoring two crucial late goals. / Image: AP

2/5: Alphonso Davies netted for Bayern, setting the stage for a dramatic finish in which Real Madrid emerged triumphant. / Image: AP

3/5: Joselu's late brace dramatically shifted the momentum in Real Madrid's favor, leading to a spot in the UCL final./ Image: AP

4/5: Both teams displayed determined performances throughout the match, with Real Madrid pressing aggressively and creating numerous opportunities./ Image: AP

5/5: The victory propelled Real Madrid into the Champions League final, where they will face Borussia Dortmund, promising an electrifying clash for the UCL title./ Image: AP